Hazel Ruth KlaseNovember 16, 1925 - October 29, 2020Hazel Ruth Klase passed away on October 29, 2020 in Greensboro, NC with her two sons by her side. Hazel had been in Greensboro at her youngest son Kenneth's house since late March when the Covid 19 pandemic began. She was born in Norristown Pa. on November 16, 1925, the daughter of William H. McGonigal and Gertrude W. Bartlett.Hazel married Norman, the love of her life, in 1943 and they shared 72 wonderful years together until his death in 2015. She often said that she lost the best half of herself when Norman died. Together they raised three children, traveled extensively nationally and internationally and had friends everywhere. Hazel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Auburn Perry Garden Club Chapter of the Alabama Garden Club, and the Auburn University Club. She will be remembered for always looking for the good or positive in everything and it was reported that one of her brothers accused her of looking at life through rose colored glasses. Her two favorite places were the kitchen and outside in the yard.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman and daughter Gloria Elaine.Surviving are her sons Norman Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Whitsett, NC and Kenneth and his wife, Rebecca, of Greensboro, NC; six grandchildren, Norman III, Kevin, Clifton, Rosemary Ruth, Marietta, and Carrie; five great grandchildren, Alyssa, David, Olivia, Julian, Leona Hazel; four great great grandchildren, Gloria Ruth, Damien, Landon, and Aerial; one sister, Betty MacIntyre of Blue Bell, Pa and half-brother Edward McManus.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at Auburn Memorial Park.Those who wish to remember Hazel in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 446 South Gay Street, Auburn, Alabama.