Helen Dudley WhatleyDecember 8, 1937 - December 5, 2020Helen Dudley Whatley went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home in Albany, GA. The funeral service will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Opelika, AL, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 am Central standard time. Reverend John Spencer of Sherwood Baptist Church of Albany, GA will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.Born December 8, 1937, in Marvyn, AL, Helen was the eldest daughter of Benjamin Clay Dudley, Sr. and Georgia Irene Pharris Dudley. Upon graduating from Auburn University in 1959, she married the love of her life Julian Gera Whatley. The young couple eventually moved to Albany, GA, started a family and faithfully served in the ministry of Sherwood Baptist Church. Helen and Gera showed their four sons the true meaning of love for Christ and each other, while investing their lives in the things that matter for eternity. After the death of her husband, she taught elementary school and retired from the Dougherty County School System. Mrs. Whatley enjoyed the love of many treasured friends, cooking for her beloved family, and giving thoughtful and priceless gifts to so many people. She will be remembered for her love and commitment to the Lord Jesus and her selfless love for her family and friends.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, both of her parents and her brother, Benjamin Clay Dudley, Jr.Survivors include her sons: Mark (Laurie) Whatley of Leesburg, GA, Mike Whatley of Albany, GA, Stan (Linda) Whatley of Alpharetta, GA and Dr. Steve (Robin) Whatley of Albany, GA; grandchildren: Erin Whatley Andrews of Leesburg, GA, Emily Whatley of Albany, GA, Dawson Whatley of Albany, GA, Jake Whatley of Alpharetta, GA; great-grandchild, Vayda Pharris Andrews of Leesburg, GA; and a sister, Ann Dudley Parkman of Seale, AL.Mrs. Whatley's family is forever grateful for the kind and tender care so many provided, especially Bobbie Thompson, Doretha Dandy, and Trilene Barber.Those desiring to give a gift in memory of Helen Whatley may donate to Gideons International.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.