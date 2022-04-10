Helen Tilson Fletcher
March 27, 1931 - April 4, 2022
Helen Tilson Fletcher was born in Durham, North Carolina, on March 27, 1931, and died on April 4, 2022, in Dadeville, Alabama, at the age of 91. She is survived by her daughters Anne Peery Fletcher Grizzle (David) and Laura Tucker Fletcher Henry (Raymond); seven grandchildren: Benjamin David Grizzle (Heather), Joshua Peter Fletcher Grizzle (Jane), Sara Beth Henry Collins (Matt), Valerie Anne Henry Sirenko (Maxim), Andrew Tilson Grizzle (Katy), Laura Christiana Brokaw, Nathan Forest Brokaw; and nine great-grandchildren. Helen was the daughter of Warren Earl ("Tex") Tilson and Virginia Peery Tilson and the sister of James Edward Tilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Forest, brother Jim and daughter Beth Powell Fletcher Brokaw (David).
Helen graduated from Lexington High School and Mary Baldwin College, majoring in history. She was married on August 11, 1951, to Forest Fletcher, Jr. in Lexington, Virginia. For a year or two, she taught high school Spanish. Helen and Forest were the parents of three daughters: Laura Tucker, Anne Peery and Beth Powell. Helen and Forest lived in Fishersville, then Waynesboro, and finally Staunton, Virginia. Helen was devoted to her family and was a great cook, accomplished seamstress and intrepid tent camper. She was an avid reader, bird watcher, and bridge club member and enjoyed painting landscapes from nature in oil on canvas. Helen and Forest were faithful members of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Staunton from 1965 until their deaths in 2010 (Forest) and 2022 (Helen). Forest is interred in the church columbarium, and Helen will join him there.
A memorial service for Helen will be held on Monday, April 11, at 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Staunton, VA, Boys' Home of Virginia or a charity of your choice
.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 10, 2022.