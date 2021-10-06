Menu
Henrietta "Shine" Lockett
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Henrietta "Shine" Lockett

March 5, 1929 - October 1, 2021

Funeral service for Henrietta Lockett, 92, of Auburn, AL, formerly of Macon, GA, will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, Minister Benjamin Lett will officiate.

Mrs. Lockett, who passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born March 5, 1929, in Wilkerson County, Georgia.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Jacqueline Hawkins of Auburn, AL; one sister, Ethel Johnson of Columbus, GA; two grandchildren, Lisa (Morris) Lockhart of Opelika, AL and Kenyatta (Iman) Hawkins of Vacaville, CA; six great grandchildren, Brittany Lockhart, Morris T. Lockhart, Kenyatta Hawkins, Jr., Bartholomew Lockhart, Breonna Williams and Jaie Hawkins; special family, Roe and Mike Stamps; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th Street, Opelika, AL
Oct
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th Street, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Heart Felt Condolences, beyond words, to you Jackie and the rest of the family. Donald Reid and Family
Donald Reid
October 10, 2021
