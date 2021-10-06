Henrietta "Shine" Lockett
March 5, 1929 - October 1, 2021
Funeral service for Henrietta Lockett, 92, of Auburn, AL, formerly of Macon, GA, will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, Minister Benjamin Lett will officiate.
Mrs. Lockett, who passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born March 5, 1929, in Wilkerson County, Georgia.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Jacqueline Hawkins of Auburn, AL; one sister, Ethel Johnson of Columbus, GA; two grandchildren, Lisa (Morris) Lockhart of Opelika, AL and Kenyatta (Iman) Hawkins of Vacaville, CA; six great grandchildren, Brittany Lockhart, Morris T. Lockhart, Kenyatta Hawkins, Jr., Bartholomew Lockhart, Breonna Williams and Jaie Hawkins; special family, Roe and Mike Stamps; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2021.