Henry WhatleyFuneral service for Mr. Henry Whatley, 71, of Opelika formerly of Tuskegee will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Peterson & Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Facial masks are required. Rev. Annie Ruth Cannon will officiate.Mr. Whatley passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama.Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm–6:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021.He leaves to treasure his memory two sisters; Barbara (Herbert) Adams of Fayetteville, NC and Mary L. Whatley of Garnerville, NY; three brothers, Clifford Whatley Nyack, NY, Isaiah (Bernice) Whatley of Auburn AL, and Norman (Carol) Whatley of Spring Valley, NY; aunt Mary Harvey of Auburn AL. A host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.