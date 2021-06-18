Herman Gene "Charlie" Jenkins
October 27, 1963 - June 12, 2021
Graveside service for Herman Jenkins, 57, of Opelika, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate.
Mr. Jenkins, who passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 27, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Jenkins will be Friday, June 18, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: devoted companion, Sharon Barnes of Opelika, AL; six children, Rodriguez Barnes, Kamar Barnes, CJ Barnes, Sebastian Barnes, Marquis Barnes and Staska Barnes all of Opelika, AL; one sister, Cheryl Jenkins of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Calvin (Stephanie) Jenkins of Auburn, AL and Michael (Jacqueline) Jenkins of Memphis, TN; four special nieces, Demetria Jenkins, Tameika Jenkins (Jarabus Peters), Catrikera Johnson and Crystal Collier all of Opelika, AL; two special nephews, Marko Jenkins and Montavion Collier both of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Willie Buchannon of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 18, 2021.