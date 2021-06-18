Menu
Herman Gene "Charlie" Jenkins
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Herman Gene "Charlie" Jenkins

October 27, 1963 - June 12, 2021

Graveside service for Herman Jenkins, 57, of Opelika, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate.

Mr. Jenkins, who passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 27, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Jenkins will be Friday, June 18, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory: devoted companion, Sharon Barnes of Opelika, AL; six children, Rodriguez Barnes, Kamar Barnes, CJ Barnes, Sebastian Barnes, Marquis Barnes and Staska Barnes all of Opelika, AL; one sister, Cheryl Jenkins of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Calvin (Stephanie) Jenkins of Auburn, AL and Michael (Jacqueline) Jenkins of Memphis, TN; four special nieces, Demetria Jenkins, Tameika Jenkins (Jarabus Peters), Catrikera Johnson and Crystal Collier all of Opelika, AL; two special nephews, Marko Jenkins and Montavion Collier both of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Willie Buchannon of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I Love You and Miss You Dearly...I will continue to love and raise our kids...No one could never take your place...RIP
Sharon Barnes
July 15, 2021
We are going to miss you ,Charlie was a great father,A example for all fathers, RIP ...
Alesia Patrick
Family
June 19, 2021
Gone but not forgotten fly high Charlie!! Rip
Jazz jones
Friend
June 18, 2021
