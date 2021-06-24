Menu
Herman Stillwell
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Herman Stillwell

March 11, 1940 - June 22, 2021

Herman Stillwell of Opelika was born to the late Monroe Benjamin and Opal Baker Stillwell on March 11, 1940 and passed away at Bethany House on June 22, 2021. He was 81 years old.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donal and Jackie Stillwell.

Herman was a committed Christian and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Opelika. He was formerly a member of Trinity United Methodist where he taught the New Life Class for 35 years and ministered to Senior High Youth for 14 years.

Herman is survived by his wife, Becky Stillwell; daughter, Carol Stillwell Pridgen (Keith); grandchildren, Trace Pridgen (Annie), Cade Pridgen. Also special son, Greg Morrison (Diana), as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Interment will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Opelika.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Opelika
AL
Jun
26
Interment
9:30a.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Neal and Suzanne Freeman
June 28, 2021
My thoughts have been with you for quite awhile, and now with prayers to carry you through this time. Herman was a special man, loved by all who knew him. Love to you and your precious family. Lynn (& LaVerne)
Lynn Malloy-Fuller
Friend
June 27, 2021
Becky, I was so sorry to hear about Herman's death. I send condolences and sympathy. Grief can be so hard, but you have a lifetime of wonderful memories to reflect on!
Phyllis (Wright) Curley
School
June 25, 2021
Love and sympathy to all of Herman´s sweet family
Maryanne Ashurst
Friend
June 24, 2021
Becky, so sorry for your loss. Prayers and love going your way.
Pat Simpson Hertz
School
June 24, 2021
