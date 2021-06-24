Herman StillwellMarch 11, 1940 - June 22, 2021Herman Stillwell of Opelika was born to the late Monroe Benjamin and Opal Baker Stillwell on March 11, 1940 and passed away at Bethany House on June 22, 2021. He was 81 years old.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donal and Jackie Stillwell.Herman was a committed Christian and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Opelika. He was formerly a member of Trinity United Methodist where he taught the New Life Class for 35 years and ministered to Senior High Youth for 14 years.Herman is survived by his wife, Becky Stillwell; daughter, Carol Stillwell Pridgen (Keith); grandchildren, Trace Pridgen (Annie), Cade Pridgen. Also special son, Greg Morrison (Diana), as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.Visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.Interment will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Opelika.