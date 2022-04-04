Huel "Wayne" RodgersNovember 20, 1959 - April 1, 2022Huel "Wayne" Rodgers, 62, of Opelika, AL passed away on April 1st, 2022 from natural causes.He is survived by wife BJ Rodgers, children: David Rodgers (Lakeland, FL), John Rodgers (Opelika, AL), Chelsea and George Lee (Lake Wales, FL), Ashley Cooper (Lakeland, FL), Faith Rodgers (Opelika, AL); grandchildren: Cody Hunt, Jr., (Lakeland, FL), Harper Lee (Lake Wales, FL) Bentley Charett (Lakeland, FL); siblings: Belinda Azzarelli (Lakeland, FL), Randall Rodgers (Lakeland, FL), Debra Rice (McClure, OH).He loved his Alabama football, bowling, and family.HE WILL BE ROLLING INTO THE TIDE.Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A graveside will be held in Lakeland, FL at a later date.