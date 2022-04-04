Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Huel "Wayne" Rodgers
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Huel "Wayne" Rodgers

November 20, 1959 - April 1, 2022

Huel "Wayne" Rodgers, 62, of Opelika, AL passed away on April 1st, 2022 from natural causes.

He is survived by wife BJ Rodgers, children: David Rodgers (Lakeland, FL), John Rodgers (Opelika, AL), Chelsea and George Lee (Lake Wales, FL), Ashley Cooper (Lakeland, FL), Faith Rodgers (Opelika, AL); grandchildren: Cody Hunt, Jr., (Lakeland, FL), Harper Lee (Lake Wales, FL) Bentley Charett (Lakeland, FL); siblings: Belinda Azzarelli (Lakeland, FL), Randall Rodgers (Lakeland, FL), Debra Rice (McClure, OH).

He loved his Alabama football, bowling, and family.

HE WILL BE ROLLING INTO THE TIDE.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A graveside will be held in Lakeland, FL at a later date.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.