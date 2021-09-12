Menu
Ike Callaway Sr.
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Ike Callaway, Sr.

January 28, 1953 - September 5, 2021

Graveside service for Ike Callaway, 68, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Otis Tyner, Jr. will officiate.

Mr. Callaway, who passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home in Auburn, Alabama, was born January 28, 1953 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Annice Callaway of Auburn, AL; two children, Marquetta (Daryl) Grider of Birmingham, AL and Gregory (Katina) Callaway of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Olivia Grider of Birmingham, AL, Ikell Edwards, LaGregory (Ashley) Houston, Porsha Calloway Jayla Callaway and Jacob Callaway all of Opelika, AL; five great grandchildren, Bryson Holloway, Addisyn Holloway, Anthony Maulice, Alena Maulice and Austin Houston; aunt, Mary Callaway of Notasulga, AL; mother-in-law, Glennie Morgan of Auburn, AL; four sisters-in-law, Deloris Callaway of Decatur, GA, Betty Kindred of Cusseta, AL, Mary Hanna of Waycross, GA and Diane Morgan of Auburn, AL; five brothers-in-law, Tony (Rose) Macon of Anniston, AL, Michael (Vicki) Morgan of Ft. Mitchell, AL, David (Tammy) Morgan, Stanley Morgan both of Auburn, AL and Jesse (Tina) Morgan of Cusseta, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pine Level Cemetery
4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Annice and Family, our hearts weep with you on the home going of Ike. May God comfort and strengthen you all this day and forward. Love, Reggie and Priscilla Strickland
Reggie and Priscilla Strickland
September 12, 2021
