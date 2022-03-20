Ivajean Baker AlexanderAugust 14, 1952 - March 17, 2022Ivajean Baker Alexander, of the Little Texas Community in Macon County, passed quietly during the early afternoon hours of March 17, 2022. She fought a courageous battle with leukemia, but in the end, it proved too much.Ivajean was born August 14, 1952, in Opelika and was raised in Macon County. She is a graduate of the last graduating class of Tuskegee Public High School in 1970. She attended a cosmetology school in Mobile and worked as a beautician for a short time. She later moved into medical administration and worked as a billing coordinator for various medical practices in Montgomery.Ivajean often showed caring and reached out to help her neighbors and friends. She also developed relationships with her co-workers and counted them as close friends. These relationships meant a lot to her. She especially developed close ties with family in Kentucky.She liked her pets and had an array of fascinating canines over the years. Another interest was collecting various items that interested her which included Barbie dolls, various kitchen magnets (the whole refrigerator is hidden under them), glass ware, etc.She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Alexander. Survivors include a brother Robert Baker of St. Augustine, FL; nephews David Baker of Tallahassee, FL and Paul Baker of Wake Forest, NC; niece Kathryn Baker-Smith of St. Augustine; a great-nephew; and two great-nieces.Graveside services will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in Little Texas Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Sumner officiating.