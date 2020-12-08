Dr. J. Walter Ellisor
On December 6, 2020 Walter Ellisor entered his Heavenly Home. He was born on August 21, 1931 to the late Fleta Hobbs and Cecil M. Ellisor in Panama City, FL in his Grandmother Hobbs' home where he spent many happy boyhood summers. Walter graduated from University Military School of Mobile and served in the United States Air Force. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Huntingdon College and Master of Theology from Candler School of Theology, Emory University.
As the son of a Methodist Minister and a United Methodist Minister himself, he served churches in the Alabama - West Florida Conference for 40 years, including First United Methodist Church, Opelika, AL and Forest Park United Methodist Church, Panama City, FL. He also served three Districts as Superintendent, and his peers elected him as a delegate to the General and Jurisdictional Conferences.
Upon his retirement in 1997, Walter resided on Deer Point Lake until Hurricane Michael devastated that area in 2018. At that time, he moved to Auburn, AL. He was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and attended the REACH program and Nick Holler Sunday School Class. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching sunrises over Deer Point Lake. His lifelong interests included playing golf with friends, sailing with Marjorie Ann on their boat, Ode to Joy, and traveling the world.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Roxanne Sheppard Ellisor; son Joseph Cecil Ellisor; and brothers, Bill (Lois) Ellisor and Cecil M. Ellisor, Jr.
He is survived by his loving family members, his wife of twenty-eight years, Marjorie Ann Hildreth Ellisor; his children, Adam Sheppard (Kim) Ellisor of Southport, FL, Christina Cummings (Charles) Pick of Auburn, AL, and Charles C. Cummings of Auburn, AL; his grandchildren, Adam Sheppard Ellisor II, Madeline Dare Pick, and Charles Cary Pick, Jr.; friend, Frances Pick Dillard; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Seagrass Village Memory Care and VITAS Hospice in Panama City Beach, FL.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Hildreth/Ellisor Scholarship Fund – United Methodist Foundation – P. O. Box 8066 – Dothan, AL 36304.
Walter will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Panama City, FL. A family graveside funeral service will be held at a later date .
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.