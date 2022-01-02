Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack Jack Mitchell
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Comforter Funeral Home
601 Long Avenue
Port Saint Joe, FL
Jack Mitchell

February 28, 1941 - December 28, 2021

Thomas Jackson Mitchell, Jr., affectionately known as "Jack" passed away in Enterprise, Alabama on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born on February 28, 1941 in Port St. Joe, Florida and spent his childhood there. He attended Auburn University and received a Bachelor of Aeronautical Administration in 1964. Jack and his wife, Flynne, moved to Columbus, Georgia in the late 1960's, where he worked in the paper industry. In 1981, he founded Waste Paper Converters. He was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Evangel Temple and served as a chapel minister for the Valley Rescue Mission. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving, and his work.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Flynne Owen Mitchell; his parents, Thomas Jackson Mitchell, Sr. and Lucia Nell Payne Mitchell; and daughter-in-law, Heather Mitchell.

Jack is survived by his three sons, Chad and his wife Ada, Chris, Jason and his wife Mary; five grandchildren, Caleb, Savannah, Nathan, Meagan, and Isaac; and two great-grandchildren, Naomi and Heather Grace; one sister, Barbara Kerrigan.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Holly Hill Cemetery pavilion. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to the Valley Rescue Mission (2903 2nd Ave, Columbus, Georgia 31904).

Condolences may be submitted at www.comforterfuneralhome.com

Comforter Funeral Home

850-227-1818 601 Long Ave, Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Holly Hill Cemetery pavilion
FL
Funeral services provided by:
Comforter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Comforter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.