February 28, 1941 - December 28, 2021
Thomas Jackson Mitchell, Jr., affectionately known as "Jack" passed away in Enterprise, Alabama on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born on February 28, 1941 in Port St. Joe, Florida and spent his childhood there. He attended Auburn University and received a Bachelor of Aeronautical Administration in 1964. Jack and his wife, Flynne, moved to Columbus, Georgia in the late 1960's, where he worked in the paper industry. In 1981, he founded Waste Paper Converters. He was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Evangel Temple and served as a chapel minister for the Valley Rescue Mission. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving, and his work.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Flynne Owen Mitchell; his parents, Thomas Jackson Mitchell, Sr. and Lucia Nell Payne Mitchell; and daughter-in-law, Heather Mitchell.
Jack is survived by his three sons, Chad and his wife Ada, Chris, Jason and his wife Mary; five grandchildren, Caleb, Savannah, Nathan, Meagan, and Isaac; and two great-grandchildren, Naomi and Heather Grace; one sister, Barbara Kerrigan.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Holly Hill Cemetery pavilion. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to the Valley Rescue Mission (2903 2nd Ave, Columbus, Georgia 31904).
