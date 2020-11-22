Jackie Teeters StanleyApril 3, 1943 - November 5, 2020Jackie Teeters Stanley went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was diagnosed with esophageal adenocarcinoma in October 2020. She spent her lifetime inspiring her daughters and only grandson to reach for their goals and dreams. She studied the Word of God daily, praying for so many who touched her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time for her North Carolina home of family and friends.Jackie was born in Prattville, AL, daughter of John C. Teeters and Becky G. Teeters, and sister of Johnny Wayne Teeters and Darrell King Teeters of Greensboro, NC. She grew up and raised her own family in NC. It was the love for her daughters, grandson, and only great-grandson that relocated her back to AL, allowing her so much precious time and memories with the ones she loved most.She is survived by three daughters, one grandson, and one great-grandson. Daughter Donna, and her son Zach and wife Abigail, and their son Gavin of Opelika/Auburn, daughter Debbie of Opelika, and daughter Cissy and husband Mike of Bessemer City, NC.Jackie was known for her creativity, sewing, cake decorating, hospitality, and enormous giving heart to others. Her ability to envision something fabulous out of nothing was truly admirable. She loved to add special touches to everything from a simple card to one of a kind pageant gowns. Her talents were inspiring to her daughters, who developed their own creative hobbies from watching her. She was a cheerleader at her grandson's ball games and always helping where she could to support him. The joy of her life was spending time with her great-grandson playing playdoh, puzzles, matchbox cars, or revving-up their superhero super powers. She loved to talk and give compliments and never met a stranger. She taught us that somewhere there was always common ground to have a conversation. She was a strong warrior for 17 years through many health obstacles from a failed surgery. Her strength will forever be ingrained in all our lives. Her family is comforted by her daily Bible studying and speaking of truth and salvation. She taught her family to lean into each other and seek God's truth.Thank you to all those sending cards, phone calls, messages, and gifts of food. You have provided comfort during this time that has been greatly appreciated.