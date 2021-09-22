Jacqulyn (Maund) DienerFebruary 28, 1932 - September 18, 2021Funeral Service for Dr. Jacqulyn Maund Diener, of Auburn, AL is Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Auburn United Methodist Church. Burial is in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. George Mathison will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 24 from 1:00 till 2:00 at Auburn United Methodist Church. Mrs. Diener, who died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at West Alabama Hospice was born February 28, 1932 in Enterprise, AL to her parents John Calvin Maund and Voncille Godwin Maund.She attended State Teacher's College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Troy Alabama in 1952, graduated from The Alabama Polytechnic Institute – Auburn with a Master's of Science and Education in 1955. She then completed her Doctorate in Education at Auburn University in 1972.Her many accomplishments included being active in the Delta Kappa Gamma National School, Public Relations Society, Auburn Women's Club, Alabama Education Association, Pilot Club International, Alabama Chapter National Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors, a Past President of the Alabama Republican Party, and the Auburn Women's Club. She was also awarded AEA Teacher of the Year and throughout her career taught over 6,400 students. She was also a member of the Auburn United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years.She is survived by brother, Doug Maund (Athens, AL), nieces: Mandy Harris Massengale (Greensboro, AL); Molly (John) Plunk; Jan Maund (Guyton, GA); Nancy Maund Holly (Athens, AL); Angela Maund McLain (Athens, AL); Martha Diener, and Jean (Jim) Prezell, nephews: Kent Harris (Hearne, TX); Dr. Jimmy (Benji) Hicks (Spring Hill, FL).