Dr. Jacqulyn Diener
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Jacqulyn (Maund) Diener

February 28, 1932 - September 18, 2021

Funeral Service for Dr. Jacqulyn Maund Diener, of Auburn, AL is Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Auburn United Methodist Church. Burial is in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. George Mathison will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 24 from 1:00 till 2:00 at Auburn United Methodist Church. Mrs. Diener, who died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at West Alabama Hospice was born February 28, 1932 in Enterprise, AL to her parents John Calvin Maund and Voncille Godwin Maund.

She attended State Teacher's College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Troy Alabama in 1952, graduated from The Alabama Polytechnic Institute – Auburn with a Master's of Science and Education in 1955. She then completed her Doctorate in Education at Auburn University in 1972.

Her many accomplishments included being active in the Delta Kappa Gamma National School, Public Relations Society, Auburn Women's Club, Alabama Education Association, Pilot Club International, Alabama Chapter National Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors, a Past President of the Alabama Republican Party, and the Auburn Women's Club. She was also awarded AEA Teacher of the Year and throughout her career taught over 6,400 students. She was also a member of the Auburn United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years.

She is survived by brother, Doug Maund (Athens, AL), nieces: Mandy Harris Massengale (Greensboro, AL); Molly (John) Plunk; Jan Maund (Guyton, GA); Nancy Maund Holly (Athens, AL); Angela Maund McLain (Athens, AL); Martha Diener, and Jean (Jim) Prezell, nephews: Kent Harris (Hearne, TX); Dr. Jimmy (Benji) Hicks (Spring Hill, FL).

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Auburn United Methodist Church
137 South Gay St., Auburn, AL
Sep
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Auburn United Methodist Church
137 South Gay St., Auburn, AL
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so blessed to get to know our Aunt Jackie and her love match Uncle Urban Diener. She was an incredible lady and educator and I was so blessed to talk shop with her about teaching. Aunt Jackie- we love you and will miss you but you are back with your soulmate Urban. Jean & Jim Prezel
jean prezel
Family
September 24, 2021
I will remember my Aunt Jackie with great love. She was an absolutely awesome lady! Apart from her professional accomplishments she was a devoted wife to my uncle Urban Lowell Diener. They were sweethearts for almost 60 years and that is how I will remember both of them. In peace for eternity.
Martha Bonim
September 22, 2021
My thoughts and my prayers are with the family of Dr. Diener. She will be missed.
Ann McAdams
Work
September 22, 2021
