Jada Alycee Martin
2005 - 2020
BORN
2005
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Jada Alycee Martin

December 28, 2005 - December 4, 2020

Graveside service for Jada Martin, 14, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, 2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Kenneth Coleman will officiate.

Jada Martin, who passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born December 28, 2005 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Survivors include: parents, Leslie Davis and Antonio Martin (Toneitha Hughley) both of Opelika, AL; one sister, Janautica Martin of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Antonio Martin, Jr. and A'rmoni Martin both of Opelika, AL; two step-brothers, Jalen Hughley and Kingston Hughley both of Opelika, AL; step-sister, Kamorie Hughley of Opelika, AL; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Beatrice Davis of Opelika, AL; paternal grandparents, Randy Williams of Lanett, AL and Victoria Martin of Opelika, AL; great-grandmother, Patricia Martin of Opelika, AL; four aunts, Amy Davis (Marktavius) Robinson, Joetta Davis, Jalisa Davis and Erica Martin all Opelika, AL; five uncles, Tyrone (Michelle) O'Neal, Anthony Martin, Sr., Lacharles Martin all of Opelika, AL, Charlie (Jalivia) Davis, Jr. of Wetumpka, AL and Raahmus (Kim) Davis of Bessemer, AL; special cousin, Amayiah Martin of Opelika, AL; special friend, Olivia Love of Opelika, AL; a host of great-uncles; great-aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church
2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Baby cousin I'm going to miss you and your smile sweet angel it not good bye but I'll see you later.
Cousin Loretta Allen
December 12, 2020
To the Martin's family so sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts are with you. Ja'vel and Promise Strickland
Julia Rowell-Finley
December 11, 2020
