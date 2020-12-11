Jada Alycee Martin
December 28, 2005 - December 4, 2020
Graveside service for Jada Martin, 14, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, 2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Kenneth Coleman will officiate.
Jada Martin, who passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born December 28, 2005 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Survivors include: parents, Leslie Davis and Antonio Martin (Toneitha Hughley) both of Opelika, AL; one sister, Janautica Martin of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Antonio Martin, Jr. and A'rmoni Martin both of Opelika, AL; two step-brothers, Jalen Hughley and Kingston Hughley both of Opelika, AL; step-sister, Kamorie Hughley of Opelika, AL; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Beatrice Davis of Opelika, AL; paternal grandparents, Randy Williams of Lanett, AL and Victoria Martin of Opelika, AL; great-grandmother, Patricia Martin of Opelika, AL; four aunts, Amy Davis (Marktavius) Robinson, Joetta Davis, Jalisa Davis and Erica Martin all Opelika, AL; five uncles, Tyrone (Michelle) O'Neal, Anthony Martin, Sr., Lacharles Martin all of Opelika, AL, Charlie (Jalivia) Davis, Jr. of Wetumpka, AL and Raahmus (Kim) Davis of Bessemer, AL; special cousin, Amayiah Martin of Opelika, AL; special friend, Olivia Love of Opelika, AL; a host of great-uncles; great-aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 11, 2020.