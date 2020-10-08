Menu
Jalen Treyvon Ezell
1998 - 2020
Jalen Treyvon "Trey" Ezell

January 7, 1998 - October 2, 2020

Graveside service for Jalen Ezell, 22, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Renee Adams will officiate.

Mr. Ezell, who passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Opelika, AL, was born January 7, 1998 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Ezell will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Survivors include: mother, Pamela Washington of Hurtsboro, AL; father, Johnny Ezell, Jr. (Shirley Matthews) of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Amiya Washington of Opelika, AL and Natalya Washington of Hurtsboro, AL; maternal grandparents, Bertha Washington and Ulysses Washington both of Hurtsboro, AL; paternal grandparents, Dorothy Watts of Opelika, AL and Johnny Ezell, Sr. of Tuskegee, AL; great grandmother, Gracie France of Hurtsboro, AL; three aunts, Mary Stinson, Sharon Gilmore of Auburn, AL and Lillie Vinson of Fredericksburg, VA; four uncles, Efrem Gilmore of Auburn, AL, Gabriell Gilmore of Independence, MO, Timothy (Montesha) Washington of Manhattan, KS and Ivan Washington of Hurtsboro, AL; devoted friend, Taylor Madden of Auburn, AL; a host of Great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL 36801
Oct
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
