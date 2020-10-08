Jalen Treyvon "Trey" EzellJanuary 7, 1998 - October 2, 2020Graveside service for Jalen Ezell, 22, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Renee Adams will officiate.Mr. Ezell, who passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Opelika, AL, was born January 7, 1998 in Lee County, Alabama.Public viewing for Mr. Ezell will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Survivors include: mother, Pamela Washington of Hurtsboro, AL; father, Johnny Ezell, Jr. (Shirley Matthews) of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Amiya Washington of Opelika, AL and Natalya Washington of Hurtsboro, AL; maternal grandparents, Bertha Washington and Ulysses Washington both of Hurtsboro, AL; paternal grandparents, Dorothy Watts of Opelika, AL and Johnny Ezell, Sr. of Tuskegee, AL; great grandmother, Gracie France of Hurtsboro, AL; three aunts, Mary Stinson, Sharon Gilmore of Auburn, AL and Lillie Vinson of Fredericksburg, VA; four uncles, Efrem Gilmore of Auburn, AL, Gabriell Gilmore of Independence, MO, Timothy (Montesha) Washington of Manhattan, KS and Ivan Washington of Hurtsboro, AL; devoted friend, Taylor Madden of Auburn, AL; a host of Great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.