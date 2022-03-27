CW4 James Lee Aston, U.S. Army Retired



August 20, 1945 - March 21, 2022



CW4 James Lee Aston, U.S. Army Retired, gained his wings on March 21, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Chief Aston was born August 20, 1945, in Montgomery, Alabama to John T. "Truman" and Olivia Turman Aston. He reached the age of 76.



James attended Opelika High School, Southern Union State Community College and Auburn University, completing his degree in Business Management at Faulkner University. He had a multi-faceted career with 25 years as a manufacturing engineer at Ampex Magnetic Tape Division, owned Aston's Quick Lube and operated it for several years with his sons. "Chief" Aston dedicated 37 years of his life to serving in the Alabama Army National Guard and took great pride in serving our country.



James Aston married his high school sweetheart, Joan Childs Aston, in 1965 and they spent the next 56 years making memories together. He enjoyed studying history and politics, traveling with family and friends, and became engrossed in finding his ancestral roots. He was a great supporter for everything Auburn and usually would sport Auburn attire. His sons brought him great joy as they grew, with James coaching them both in Dixie Youth baseball for many years.



"Chief" was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Olivia Aston; and his half-sister, Margaret Cowart. Surviving are his wife, Joan C. Aston; his sons, Wade Aston (Amy) and Reed Aston (Cara); five wonderful grandchildren that he adored - Jessica Aston, Dagan Aston, Gabriel Aston, Silas Aston and Hawk Aston; his sister; Linda Pritt, and several much loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are in-laws, Susan Childs Schlarb (Robert), Shirley Childs Akins (Ted), and Wallace Young.



At his request, there will be no visitation. Interment will be scheduled in July.



Memorial gifts may be made in Mr. Aston's name to the cancer research fund of your choice.



Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel



5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 27, 2022.