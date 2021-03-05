Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
James Harmon Blankenship Sr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
James Harmon Blankenship Sr.

1927 - February 27, 2021

James H. Blankenship Sr. passed away at his home on February 27, 2021. He was proceeded in death by his wife Catherine Jean Blankenship who passed away on February 1, 2021. James and Jean are survived by their children Harmon, Laura, Doyle, Sue & John; nine grandchildren, & four great grandchildren. James, "HAWKEYE" to his trucking friends, was a two million miler. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who is now driving those streets of gold. So, "10-4 and safe travels to our POP". No services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to Pepperell Baptist Church, 2702 2nd Ave, Opelika, AL 36801. God bless James and Jean; they are with the Lord!
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 5, 2021.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
