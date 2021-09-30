James Lee "Cadillac" Brooks
July 6, 1944 - September 27, 2021
Graveside service for James Brooks, 77, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon (CST), Friday, October 1, 2021, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, County Road 28, Lafayette, AL 36862, Reverend Calvin Marshall will officiate.
Mr. Brooks, who passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Diversicare Health in Lanett, AL, was born July 6, 1944, in Chambers County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (CST). Facial covering is required.
He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter, Andrea Michele Brooks of Phenix City, AL; two grandchildren, Telicia Brooks and Orlando Brooks both of Phenix City, AL; one great grandchild, Tristan Youngblood; three sisters, Dorothy Hill of Lafayette, AL, Yvonne Fair of Opelika, AL and Betty Ray of Dawson, GA; five brothers, George Lewis (Bertha) Williams, Sylvester (Annie Pearl) Ray, Willie Ray, Wesley (Mattie) Ray all of Dawson, GA and Donald (Janie) Brooks of Tuskegee, AL; one aunt, Onell Bledsoe of Opelika, AL; a devoted little friend, Me'Khi Stevens of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 30, 2021.