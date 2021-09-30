Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Lee "Cadillac" Brooks
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
James Lee "Cadillac" Brooks

July 6, 1944 - September 27, 2021

Graveside service for James Brooks, 77, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon (CST), Friday, October 1, 2021, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, County Road 28, Lafayette, AL 36862, Reverend Calvin Marshall will officiate.

Mr. Brooks, who passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Diversicare Health in Lanett, AL, was born July 6, 1944, in Chambers County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (CST). Facial covering is required.

He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter, Andrea Michele Brooks of Phenix City, AL; two grandchildren, Telicia Brooks and Orlando Brooks both of Phenix City, AL; one great grandchild, Tristan Youngblood; three sisters, Dorothy Hill of Lafayette, AL, Yvonne Fair of Opelika, AL and Betty Ray of Dawson, GA; five brothers, George Lewis (Bertha) Williams, Sylvester (Annie Pearl) Ray, Willie Ray, Wesley (Mattie) Ray all of Dawson, GA and Donald (Janie) Brooks of Tuskegee, AL; one aunt, Onell Bledsoe of Opelika, AL; a devoted little friend, Me'Khi Stevens of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
County Road 28, Lafayette, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.