James Larry BryanJanuary 5, 1945 - September 4, 2021Funeral arrangements for James Larry Bryan of Salem, AL were 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, visitation was from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm, and burial followed in Garden Hill Cemetery. Reverend Bill Bryan officiated.Mr. Bryan, who died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his residence in Salem, AL, was born January 5, 1945 in Columbus, GA. Mr. Bryan was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family. He was in the textile business for 41 years.He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Crystal Bryan of Salem, AL; 4 sons: David Bryan, Richard Bryan, James Bryan and Robert Muller. Two daughters: Kellie Hatcher and Carrie (Peter) Rutherford. One sister: Sharon (Terry) Johnson. His father-in-law Donald Hawkins and mother-in-law Joyce Sawyer. Two sisters-in-law: Cindy (Terry) McCulloch and Barbara (Jack) Young. One brother-in-law Ronnie Hawkins. He had 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.