Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Larry Bryan
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
James Larry Bryan

January 5, 1945 - September 4, 2021

Funeral arrangements for James Larry Bryan of Salem, AL were 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, visitation was from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm, and burial followed in Garden Hill Cemetery. Reverend Bill Bryan officiated.

Mr. Bryan, who died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his residence in Salem, AL, was born January 5, 1945 in Columbus, GA. Mr. Bryan was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family. He was in the textile business for 41 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Crystal Bryan of Salem, AL; 4 sons: David Bryan, Richard Bryan, James Bryan and Robert Muller. Two daughters: Kellie Hatcher and Carrie (Peter) Rutherford. One sister: Sharon (Terry) Johnson. His father-in-law Donald Hawkins and mother-in-law Joyce Sawyer. Two sisters-in-law: Cindy (Terry) McCulloch and Barbara (Jack) Young. One brother-in-law Ronnie Hawkins. He had 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.