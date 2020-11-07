James Edwin StinsonOctober 31, 1947 - November 4, 2020James Edwin Stinson, 73, of Tuskegee, Alabama, passed away on November 4, 2020.With James passing, we lost a loving husband and father, devoted friend, talented craftsman, avid gardener and most of all a good, honest man.A celebration of James' life will be held with a graveside service Sunday, November 8, 2020, beginning at 1:30 P.M., Green Hill Cemetery, Troy, Alabama. There will be allocated time for visitation with the family following the service.James was born in Troy, Alabama, on October 31, 1947, where he lived and worked until an employment opportunity took him to Houston, Texas, in January, 1991. James worked in Mont Belview, Texas, as the General Manager of two oil transportation facilities until his retirement in February 2002, at which time he made the move back to his beloved home state of Alabama.James was married to Linda S. Stinson (Jackson) on October 26, 1991 – they were married for 29 years.James is survived by his wife, Linda, of Tuskegee, Alabama; two children Wesley P. Stinson (Theresa) of Luverne, Alabama and Gregory J. Stinson (Robyn) of Brundidge, Alabama; two stepchildren Robert T. Hassett of Dadeville, Alabama and Kimberley S. Hassett of Los Angeles, CA; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one sister and numerous cousins.Family requests donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and Union Christian Church, Tuskegee, Alabama.