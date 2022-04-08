James "Wayne" Farris
December 12, 1933 - April 2, 2022
Funeral service for James Farris, 88, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, Reverend James E. Curry, Sr. will officiate.
Mr. Farris, who passed away, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Arbor Spring Health Care Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 12, 1933 in Carroll County, GA.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: six children, Rhoda (James) Farris-Curry of Nashville, TN, Mary Ann (Tommy) Thomas of Loachapoka, AL, Mary Louise (Joseph) Watts of Waverly, AL, Sylvia Noble of Clarksville, IN, Linda Sue Robinson and Ervin Smith both of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, Brian Farris, Jataya Farris, Malcolm Collins and Joseph L. Watts; two nieces, Gwen Smith and Tasha Smith; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 8, 2022.