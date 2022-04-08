Menu
James "Wayne" Farris
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 8 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
James "Wayne" Farris

December 12, 1933 - April 2, 2022

Funeral service for James Farris, 88, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, Reverend James E. Curry, Sr. will officiate.

Mr. Farris, who passed away, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Arbor Spring Health Care Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 12, 1933 in Carroll County, GA.

Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: six children, Rhoda (James) Farris-Curry of Nashville, TN, Mary Ann (Tommy) Thomas of Loachapoka, AL, Mary Louise (Joseph) Watts of Waverly, AL, Sylvia Noble of Clarksville, IN, Linda Sue Robinson and Ervin Smith both of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, Brian Farris, Jataya Farris, Malcolm Collins and Joseph L. Watts; two nieces, Gwen Smith and Tasha Smith; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Apr
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
