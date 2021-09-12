James David HaganNovember 26, 1943 - September 6, 2021James David Hagan, MD, FACP, passed away on September 6th, 2021 at Bethany House.Born on November 26, 1943, Dr. Hagan lived a life of service as a physician and a community builder. He was a faithful and benevolent member of Auburn United Methodist Church.David was a wonderful person who loved his family and friends unconditionally. He devoted extraordinary time, expertise and resources to furthering the work of Auburn University's College of Science and Mathematics (COSAM), the Auburn United Methodist Church and East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC). Perhaps above all, he was Auburn's doctor (Doc Hagan) and was much beloved by his patients.A true Renaissance man, David loved science, music and literature, especially the work of William Butler Yeats. He was always one to quote a relevant passage from a great poem or literary work, often from a Shakespearian play.Predeceasing David were his parents, James Phillip and Thelma Petersen Hagan, his first wife, Clara Cribb Hagan and his brother, Stephen Hill Hagan.He is survived by his wife, Gene Kelly Hagan, daughter, Heather Hagan Casey (Pat), stepson, Zac LaBorde (Christy), brother, Stanley Gordon Hagan (Gaye), sister, Jennee Hagan Miles, and grandchildren Erica Stemler and Lauren Stemler. Beloved nieces and nephews are Debra Hagan Augenthaler (Jim), Phillip Scott Hagan (Mandy), Rachel Hagan Bross (Scott), David Stephen Hagan (Vicki) and Joanna C. Amberlyn.A graveside service for immediate family was held on September 9, 2021 at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Dr. Hagan's life will be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Auburn University College of Science and Mathematics (COSAM), East Alabama Medical Center Foundation (EAMC Foundation) or Auburn United Methodist Church.