James W. "Jim" King
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
James W. "Jim" King

February 10, 1941 - April 13, 2022

James W. "Jim" King of Opelika was born to the late James and Mary Potts King on February 10, 1941 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on April 13, 2022. He was 81 years old.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Sandra J. King.

Jim is survived by his children, Michelle King Adams, Chris King (Mona), and Jeremy King (Faith); grandchildren, Sydney Carter (Mack), Marshall King (Alex), Claire King, and Jane Ellen King; great grandchildren, Truly and Triston, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 17, 2022.
