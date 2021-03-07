Lt. Col. James R. Mellish, U.S. Army (Ret.)September 14, 1931 - March 28, 2020Lt. Col. James "Jim" R. Mellish, United States Army, Retired, currently of Auburn, AL, died on March 28, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeannette Evelyn Bousquin Mellish, children: James Walter Mellish of West Lafayette, IN, Dianne L. Register (John) of Hendersonville, TN, Elizabeth A. Gregg of Auburn, AL, Lynda Loraine Kelly (Mark) of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren: Jeannine Logan, James E. Mellish, Christopher Kelley, Jimmy Kelley, Jennifer Kelley, John Kelley, Rachel Kelley, Happy Gregg, III of Auburn, AL, Matthew Gregg of Auburn, AL; great grandchildren: Calla Kelley, Brandon Logan, Christian Logan, and Teddy Grace Gregg.Jim, 88, was born on September 14, 1931 in Savannah, GA to James E. and Murial E. Woodall Mellish. In 1942, the family moved to York, PA where he graduated from the York school system and attended York Collegiate Institute, prior to Pennsylvania State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. He was designated a Distinguished Military Graduate and accepted a commission in the Regular Army as a lieutenant of infantry.Following Infantry Officer training he underwent Ranger training and went on to fixed and rotary wing training at Gary Air Force Base, Texas and Fort Rucker.His overseas assignments were France, Korea, Vietnam and Hawaii. Stateside, he was assigned to Fort Benning, GA, New Cumberland Army Depot, PA, Fort Leavenworth and Fort Rucker. He retired from Fort Rucker in 1982 with 28 years of service.Military recognition included: Master Aviator Wings, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal (eight awards), Bronze Star Medal, Legion of Merit (two awards), Army Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (2 awards), National Defense Service Medal and numerous Vietnamese Service Medals.Upon retirement Jim was a Field Representative for United Services Life Insurance Company for 16 years. Concurrently, Jan and Jim opened a Florist business, Triangle Flower and Gift Shop which they operated in Enterprise, AL until 2016.Jim has been active as a volunteer for the Red Cross at Lyster Army Medical Clinic for 25+ years, The Enterprise Lion's Club, the Salvation Army, the Military Officers Association of America, and The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany where he served as Vestry member, Junior Warden, Senior Warden, and adult Sunday School leader.Interment will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on March 29, 2021 at 2pm eastern time (1pm central).Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.