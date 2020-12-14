Menu
James Phillips
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL
Mr. James Phillips

April 2, 1950 - December 9, 2020

Mr. James Phillips, 70, of LaFayette died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.

Mr. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Felica Foster Mabson, Auburn; four brothers: L. C. Combs, Lanett, Willie C. Phillips, Bobby Lee Phillips and David Phillips all of LaFayette; seven sisters: Mae Emma Vines, Marie Phillips, Linda Phillips and Debra Phillips all of LaFayette, Doris Phillips, Camp Hill, Linda (Denard) Burney, Tallassee and Doris Fay (Willie) Brown, Valley; devoted friends: Karon Chilsom & Clay Rowles both of Camp Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Handy Cemetery
LaFayette, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
