James A. (Tony) RogersAugust 31, 1945 - January 9, 2022James Anthony (Tony) Rogers died peacefully January 9, 2022 at EAMC with his wife and sons by his side. He was born in Mobile, August 31, 1945 to James Harrington Rogers and Jeannette Prestwood Rogers.Tony graduated from Catholic High in Montgomery in 1965 then went on to graduate from Troy State University. Tony then moved his family to Auburn in 1973 to go to work for Allstate Insurance. After 18 years with Allstate, he left to found his own insurance agency, Alabama Insurers.Tony was a member of St Michaels Catholic Church in Auburn. He also attended AUMC with his wife and was a member of the McGhee-Lacey Sunday school class.Tony was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters. He was survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ann Rogers; sisters Glenna Bryan and Dr. Gail Rice; brother Roger (Connie) Tyler; children Dean (Lori), Mike (Jenny); grandchildren Chris (Brandi), Amber, Brandon (Hillary), Parker; great-grandchildren Raelynn, Kinsley, Kip, Mason.Tony loved people and people loved him. No matter the situation, he always put a smile on their faces. He never met a stranger. He was a proud man, a longtime friend and mentor. He never missed out on a good deal.Visitation will be held 10:00am until 11:00am, Saturday, January 15, 2022 with a memorial service following at 11:00am at St. Michaels Catholic Church.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Michaels Catholic Church: 1100 N College St, Auburn, Al 36830AUMC Food Pantry: PO Box 3135, Auburn, Al 36831