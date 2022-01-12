Menu
James A. Rogers
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
James A. (Tony) Rogers

August 31, 1945 - January 9, 2022

James Anthony (Tony) Rogers died peacefully January 9, 2022 at EAMC with his wife and sons by his side. He was born in Mobile, August 31, 1945 to James Harrington Rogers and Jeannette Prestwood Rogers.

Tony graduated from Catholic High in Montgomery in 1965 then went on to graduate from Troy State University. Tony then moved his family to Auburn in 1973 to go to work for Allstate Insurance. After 18 years with Allstate, he left to found his own insurance agency, Alabama Insurers.

Tony was a member of St Michaels Catholic Church in Auburn. He also attended AUMC with his wife and was a member of the McGhee-Lacey Sunday school class.

Tony was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters. He was survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ann Rogers; sisters Glenna Bryan and Dr. Gail Rice; brother Roger (Connie) Tyler; children Dean (Lori), Mike (Jenny); grandchildren Chris (Brandi), Amber, Brandon (Hillary), Parker; great-grandchildren Raelynn, Kinsley, Kip, Mason.

Tony loved people and people loved him. No matter the situation, he always put a smile on their faces. He never met a stranger. He was a proud man, a longtime friend and mentor. He never missed out on a good deal.

Visitation will be held 10:00am until 11:00am, Saturday, January 15, 2022 with a memorial service following at 11:00am at St. Michaels Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Michaels Catholic Church: 1100 N College St, Auburn, Al 36830

AUMC Food Pantry: PO Box 3135, Auburn, Al 36831

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Michaels Catholic Church
AL
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Michaels Catholic Church
AL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tony was a wonderful man. We are so sad for you. May God bless you and keep you.
Jude and Curt Peterson
January 12, 2022
