James Edward "Coon" Spratling
April 15, 1943 - September 19, 2021
Public viewing for James Spratling, 78, of Auburn, AL, will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
Mr. Spratling, who passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home in Waverly, Alabama, was born April 15, 1943, in Lee County, Alabama.
He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, LaSonta (Johnnal) Reeves Berry, Sr. of Fairburn, GA and Brandon Story (Kiyana Fennell) of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren, Darryka Owens, A'Shunteye Webb, Johnnal Berry, Jr., Joniyah Berry, Jonquel Berry, Bradyn Story and Kailyn Story; two great grandchildren; six siblings, Tazzar (Bevelyn) Nelms, Yolanda Zellers Jackson both of Auburn, AL, Charlie Mae Nelms, Tommie (Vicki) Nelms, Broderick Zellers of Waverly, AL and Elizabeth Atwater of Columbus, OH; a devoted friend, JoAnn Knight; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.