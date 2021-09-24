Menu
James Edward "Coon" Spratling
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
James Edward "Coon" Spratling

April 15, 1943 - September 19, 2021

Public viewing for James Spratling, 78, of Auburn, AL, will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

Mr. Spratling, who passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home in Waverly, Alabama, was born April 15, 1943, in Lee County, Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, LaSonta (Johnnal) Reeves Berry, Sr. of Fairburn, GA and Brandon Story (Kiyana Fennell) of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren, Darryka Owens, A'Shunteye Webb, Johnnal Berry, Jr., Joniyah Berry, Jonquel Berry, Bradyn Story and Kailyn Story; two great grandchildren; six siblings, Tazzar (Bevelyn) Nelms, Yolanda Zellers Jackson both of Auburn, AL, Charlie Mae Nelms, Tommie (Vicki) Nelms, Broderick Zellers of Waverly, AL and Elizabeth Atwater of Columbus, OH; a devoted friend, JoAnn Knight; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. Coon was a great person and will truly be missed.
Latoria Milford and Family
October 4, 2021
James was really a nice person he played hard on the outside but when you got to know him he was a GOOD GUY
L H
September 25, 2021
Praying God´s comfort and peace for all of James´ loved ones. Many fond memories of him will be cherished. My condolences to all.
Frankie Moss
Family
September 25, 2021
