James Allen Treadwell
January 29, 1950 - February 26, 2021
James Allen Treadwell, 71, born on January 29, 1950, took God's hand and stepped into Heaven on February 26, 2021. Funeral services will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at Christ's Gospel Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Danny Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 1:00 P.M. He was a lifelong resident of Notasulga, Alabama, and graduated from Macon Academy in 1968.
He was preceded in death by his son Bobby Allen Treadwell, his parents Hoyt and Frances Treadwell, his brother Mike Treadwell, his nephew Chris Treadwell, sister-in-law Marie Treadwell and niece Carrie Treadwell.
He leaves behind a daughter, Tracy (Johnny) Strozier, and two beautiful grandchildren Matt and Shelby Strozier. He also leaves behind four siblings Earnestine Baker, Dean Aldridge, Roger (Elizabeth) Treadwell, and Stanley (Joyce) Treadwell along with several nieces and nephews. He developed a special relationship later in life with a sweet little boy named Noah that he enjoyed spending time with as much as he could.
James could do just about anything with his hands. In the early 1970's he worked at Auburn University in the electronics department after studying electronics at Opelika Technical School. He even built the geometric dome house that his children lived in while growing up. He built, flew, and sometimes crashed radio controlled airplanes. For at least 25 years, he owned a small construction business which allowed him to operate heavy equipment like bulldozers, excavators, backhoes, tractor trailers, and dump trucks. Later on, he became a pilot and a helicopter flight instructor and started his own aviation business. Most recently, he worked for the Tallapoosa County Highway Department as the District 5 County Foreman. He liked photography and music as well as doing just about anything outside. He also enjoyed making his family and friends laugh. He was dearly loved and will be missed by everyone he knew.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or Christ's Gospel Baptist Church P.O. Box 8, Notasulga, AL.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 28, 2021.