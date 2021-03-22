Menu
James Fredrick "Freddie" Wilhite
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
James Fredrick "Freddie" Wilhite

December 12, 1946 - March 19, 2021

James Fredrick "Freddie" Wilhite of Opelika, AL passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He was 74 years old.

He is survived by his daughter, Candy Wilhite Lanier (Chad), his grandson, (who happens to be named after him) Jameson "Quinn" Lanier, his only barking daughter, Brynn Wilhite, his brothers Jerry Wilhite and Robbin Wilhite.

Freddie was a life-long resident of Lee County, Alabama. With bold and broad strokes, he painted his mark as resourceful and successful businessman and entrepreneur, all over the canvas of Opelika and Auburn. His endeavors included gas stations (Wilhite Shell, Glenndean Shell), serving as an officer on the Auburn Police Dept., a wrecker service, a car dealership (Wilhite Auto Sales), a John Deere dealership, heavy equipment and construction (Wilhite Equipment & Construction), a convenience store (Bread and Buggy), and equipment & utility trailer sales (Wilhite Trailer Sales). Many of those businesses became places where people gathered not only for products or services, but also for company, companionship, and a whole lot of coffee. A whole lot of coffee.

Freddie was an avid car enthusiast and collector. If it had a motor, it was a safe bet that he would find the joy and appeal in it. He loved the beauty of cars in pristine condition but he also saw the possibility that lived in cars that needed some knowledgeable TLC. With his devotion to their care, countless vehicles saw their former glory restored and their appeal expanded. He had things raging from 1930's Fords, a variety of 1950's Chevys, a gorgeous assortment of 1960's Corvettes, and always a few late model Chevy trucks, in his signature white color. He loved music from the 50's and 60's which could apparently only be listened to at high volume for reasons only he understood. He also had his rebellious phase where he listened to a lot of epically twangy, country music. It was a period decorated with big hats, pointy boots, and other questionable clothing choices. Luckily for everyone with ears and eyes, he was delivered out of that time and into the Carhartt era where he remained comfortably for the rest of his life.

A graveside funeral service will take place Tuesday, March 23 at 11 AM at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika. The family asks that you observe Covid safety protocols because no one needs to be back at the cemetery prematurely. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral home is directing the service. The family suggests that any memorial donations be made to Lee County Humane Society.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
My heart goes out to Freddie's only child, Candy, his only grandchild, Quinn, and the son-in-law who was like his only son, Chad. I loved Freddie as a friend and enjoyed the time I worked for him. He had a brilliant sense of humor and was a funny practical joker. Mostly, he was a good man, a man of God and a good friend. He was humble and loved his friends. He loved his family and his constant companion, Brynn, who was his beloved fur baby. RIP, my friend. Wish you could call again and keep saying "Hello" like you couldn't hear me, then crack up laughing when I'd say I was going to hang up and try to call you back. You got me every time.
Judy Clark Myers
April 5, 2021
So sorry to see this. Freddie was a friend and classmate of the AHS Class of 1966. He will certainly be missed.
Martin and Lennie Squiers
March 23, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Please know that we are thinking of you, Chad and Quinn. I pray your daddy is at peace and is experiencing more joy than we could ever know. Love you always, Bob and Trish Mack
Patricia and Robert Mack
March 22, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I´ve known Freddy for about 40 years. In about 1980 we went out on a short road trip buying cars. It was fun stopping at dealerships and buying trade ins with Freddy. In all the years since we have remained good friends. I have sold him many new vehicles. Even when he wasn´t able to drive some of them very easily, he liked them sitting there so he could see them. He was definitely a car nut just like me. I will miss Freddy. He was and is a good man. He is in a better place. I have no doubt about that, because I know who and what he was. Glynn Smith
Glynn Smith
March 22, 2021
The obit is perfect words to describe the uniqueness and one of a kind soul that Freddie was. He was a wild kid and an interesting and semi-tamed adult. This world has lost a piece of humanity that will be missed by many.
Barbara
March 22, 2021
Freddie was a good person & friend he will be missed very much ! He will always be in our thoughts and also praying for the family & friends ,, RIP Freddie
Vickie Bonner
March 22, 2021
What wonderful words for such a great man. Please except our sincerest condolences.
Robbie and Mendy Decker
March 22, 2021
Sending love thoughts your way. He was a lovely man. Kim doug and daniel
Kim Williams
March 22, 2021
