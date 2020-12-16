I will make sure our kids, and possibly one day, our grandkids, hear all the good memories. We fought and made many mistakes, the kids were the best thing that happened to both of us. I am thankful we talked it out the past year or so. It feels like part of me is missing. Though I bet you and your dad are talking about his "Cara Madeline" right now and her red cowgirl boots and hat. And telling him all about Jake and Trevor. 3 kids here and 1 with you. Give Ryan a big hug from his mama.

Marsha January 22, 2021