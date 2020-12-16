Jamie Stoddard
April 28, 1971 - December 13, 2020
In grief and heartache, we are shaken to our core. Jamie Stoddard you are truly loved and deeply blessed, and we are the better because of it. Your forever love shown for your children, Cara, Ryan, Jake and Trevor. Your forever love shown for your brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. Your forever love shown for your friends and co-workers. Your forever love shown for Halie, your truest love, and her children. Your forever love now shines upon us all eternally. No flowers please. In loving memory you can send donations to Alabama Emergency Medical Services (AERO) or the American Heart Association
.
Spry Funeral Home 804 US HWY 72 W
ATHENS 256-232-2622
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2020.