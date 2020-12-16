Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jamie Stoddard
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Spry Funeral Home
804 Hwy 72
Athens, AL
Jamie Stoddard

April 28, 1971 - December 13, 2020

In grief and heartache, we are shaken to our core. Jamie Stoddard you are truly loved and deeply blessed, and we are the better because of it. Your forever love shown for your children, Cara, Ryan, Jake and Trevor. Your forever love shown for your brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. Your forever love shown for your friends and co-workers. Your forever love shown for Halie, your truest love, and her children. Your forever love now shines upon us all eternally. No flowers please. In loving memory you can send donations to Alabama Emergency Medical Services (AERO) or the American Heart Association.

Spry Funeral Home 804 US HWY 72 W

ATHENS 256-232-2622
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Spry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Spry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I will make sure our kids, and possibly one day, our grandkids, hear all the good memories. We fought and made many mistakes, the kids were the best thing that happened to both of us. I am thankful we talked it out the past year or so. It feels like part of me is missing. Though I bet you and your dad are talking about his "Cara Madeline" right now and her red cowgirl boots and hat. And telling him all about Jake and Trevor. 3 kids here and 1 with you. Give Ryan a big hug from his mama.
Marsha
January 22, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results