I had the joy of working with Jan for about 8 years. Jan was fun to work with everyday. She came to work everyday with a smile and spread happiness everywhere she went. She loved her kids and they loved her. I thought about Jan and prayed for her throughout her illness. I especially thought about her several weeks ago while putting my tree up for Christmas. She holds a special ornament on my tree which is so special to me. One year she gave me a Savarski crystal star ornament. Jan was a giver never expecting in return. I will continue to keep her sweet family in my thoughts and prayers. Fly high Jan and keep a watch over your family. Love you. Cindy.

Cindy Cannon Thorne December 8, 2020