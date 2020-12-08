Menu
Jan Johnston Pugh Samford
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Jan Johnston Pugh Samford

July 30, 1959 - December 6, 2020

Jan Pugh Samford passed away peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center; surrounded by her family after a months' long battle with injury and illness. She was born to Harvey Jones Johnston and Hazel Johnston Lee on July 30, 1959, in Auburn.

She was a lifelong Auburn resident where she attended and graduated from Auburn High School in 1977. She enrolled in Auburn University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.

Jan saw success as a real estate agent and most recently in sales with Demdaco making great friends in these companies.

Jan was most proud to be a mother and grandmother. She was blessed with and survived by three wonderful children: Haley Pugh Scheiblauer (Lane), Mitchell Jones Pugh (Kelly), and Peyton Joy Pugh; and her devoted husband, Allen Samford. She was "NAN" to four kind and spectacular grandchildren, who brought more joy to her heart than one could imagine: Ansley Elizabeth Scheiblauer, Luke Heston Scheiblauer, Miles Harvey Pugh, and Charleston Jane Pugh. She is also survived by her mother, Hazel Johnston Lee, Sister, Joy Johnston, and Brother, Scott Edward Johnston (Chris). Niece and nephews: Sam Johnston, Kevin Johnston, Ali Taylor, and Jet Taylor and an amazing number of friends – lifelong and new. Included among those is an old friend, former husband, and father of her children, Steve Pugh (Cindy).

Through her big bright smile and bright red lipstick, she taught us all to love big, lean on each other, and fight hard for what we believe. Jan was easy to get to know, easy to love, and so very hard to forget. She will be deeply missed.

In place of flowers, please send donations to Baby Steps of Auburn (baby-steps.org).

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear about Jan´s passing. May the Lord be with you all and give you peace.
Shorty Moore Wright
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. She was one of my sweet cousins that I unfortunately did not get to see very often (we moved to CA). What a special, sweet, kind and loving person. Heaven just got a little brighter! My love and prayers to Hazel and the entire family.
Darlene (Drake) Thoms
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear the world has lost this special lady. She was our real estate agent when we bought our house almost 30 years ago. It was a difficult transaction involving a seller who had declared bankruptcy. She guided us through it expertly, with grace and humor. I had no idea until now that she was a supporter of a ministry that is close to my heart- Baby Steps. May God bless this kind and generous woman and comfort her family. Please accept our condolences.
Mark and Laura Steltenpohl
December 12, 2020
My condolences to the family. I love you Jan. We had some really good times at AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL. THANKS FOR THE FRIENDSHIP MT SWEET FRIEND. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. REST ON MY FEIEND.
Carolyn Wright
December 10, 2020
Sweet cousin, I will miss your zest for life and your big hugs. Rest In Peace, and I´ll see you again in heaven
Pauline Stein
December 9, 2020
I love you I am praying for you all of the first transit family sends there love
Nettie Chambers
December 9, 2020
Your laugh and smile will always be a fond memory. May your children and grandchildren carry on your beautiful spirit.
Kara Stieffel
December 9, 2020
Rest in peace sweet January. You were always the most fun to laugh with, and you always brought fun to any regular day. My love and prayers are with the family.
Crystal Walton Gatlin
December 8, 2020
My prayers go out to the family.
Somchai segrest
December 8, 2020
Allen so very sorry. Jan was one we enjoyed knowing. Peace for you and the family
Becky and jack becknell
December 8, 2020
This is the most beautiful obituary I have ever read! Jan is smiling!
Nancy Smith
December 8, 2020
Oh my sweet friend and cousin. I always looked forward to our visits with you, Joy, Scott. Aunt Hazel and Uncle Harvey while we were growing up. We didn't get to see each other often, usually it was during summer vacation or in between duty stations. I loved being at your house, you always made us feel so welcome. We used to walk to the little mini mart for Slushies, walking to the movie theater and of course the bookstore. I love you kiddo, and you will be truly missed.
Barbara Kinder
December 8, 2020
RIP MY BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT FRIEND. I LOVE YOU JAN JOHNSON PUGH. IM PRAYING FOR RHE FAMILY.
Carolyn wright
December 8, 2020
Sending love and prayers to your family.
Julie Moore Arnold
December 8, 2020
jennifer Yates
December 8, 2020
I remember...I will miss that smile... BHumphrey Auburn High School Class of 1977
Belinda Humphrey
December 8, 2020
I had the joy of working with Jan for about 8 years. Jan was fun to work with everyday. She came to work everyday with a smile and spread happiness everywhere she went. She loved her kids and they loved her. I thought about Jan and prayed for her throughout her illness. I especially thought about her several weeks ago while putting my tree up for Christmas. She holds a special ornament on my tree which is so special to me. One year she gave me a Savarski crystal star ornament. Jan was a giver never expecting in return. I will continue to keep her sweet family in my thoughts and prayers. Fly high Jan and keep a watch over your family. Love you. Cindy.
Cindy Cannon Thorne
December 8, 2020
My prayers go out to the Jan's entire family. I k re her and took care of her children in the AFBC church nursery in the past.
Gwen Echols
December 8, 2020
I´m so sad to hear of Jan´s passing. Auburn will miss her deeply, she had a grt sense of humor, million dollar smile, faith in God and strength in family. I admired her many talents and always enjoyed seeing her. Peace to all.
Linda Penrod
December 8, 2020
Patrick Sands
December 8, 2020
Without that smile, the world is a little dimmer. Jan was loved and will be missed by many. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Nancy and John Smith
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results