Jan Johnston Pugh Samford
July 30, 1959 - December 6, 2020
Jan Pugh Samford passed away peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center; surrounded by her family after a months' long battle with injury and illness. She was born to Harvey Jones Johnston and Hazel Johnston Lee on July 30, 1959, in Auburn.
She was a lifelong Auburn resident where she attended and graduated from Auburn High School in 1977. She enrolled in Auburn University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.
Jan saw success as a real estate agent and most recently in sales with Demdaco making great friends in these companies.
Jan was most proud to be a mother and grandmother. She was blessed with and survived by three wonderful children: Haley Pugh Scheiblauer (Lane), Mitchell Jones Pugh (Kelly), and Peyton Joy Pugh; and her devoted husband, Allen Samford. She was "NAN" to four kind and spectacular grandchildren, who brought more joy to her heart than one could imagine: Ansley Elizabeth Scheiblauer, Luke Heston Scheiblauer, Miles Harvey Pugh, and Charleston Jane Pugh. She is also survived by her mother, Hazel Johnston Lee, Sister, Joy Johnston, and Brother, Scott Edward Johnston (Chris). Niece and nephews: Sam Johnston, Kevin Johnston, Ali Taylor, and Jet Taylor and an amazing number of friends – lifelong and new. Included among those is an old friend, former husband, and father of her children, Steve Pugh (Cindy).
Through her big bright smile and bright red lipstick, she taught us all to love big, lean on each other, and fight hard for what we believe. Jan was easy to get to know, easy to love, and so very hard to forget. She will be deeply missed.
In place of flowers, please send donations to Baby Steps of Auburn (baby-steps.org
).
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 8, 2020.