Janette Bartley HoodMay 16, 1922 - October 7, 2020Janette Bartley Hood was born in Phenix City, Alabama on May 16, 1922 to the late Brady F. and Susie Fowler Bartley. She passed this life on October 7th, 2020 at the age of 98. She moved to Chambers County, Alabama at the age of five and lived there most all her life. She was a member of Center Baptist Church of LaFayette, Alabama since the age of 13 and had been active in all phases of church work. She was a 1941 graduate of LaFayette High School. For many years she wrote the "Center Happenings" column in the LaFayette Sun Newspaper. Her employment was at Camp Hill Industries for 10 years, Playtex International for 19 years and Russell Corporation for a short time prior to her retirement.She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Lee Hood, after nearly 46 years of marriage, her parents, the Rev. Brady F. and Susie Fowler Bartley, one brother Paul C. Bartley, sisters Opal Arbogast, Benton Coggins, Ida Mae Brazell, Gladys "Red" Henderson, Doris Fowler Bartley, Dona Dalton, twin sister Janelle Lyons and great-granddaughter Norah Parker. She is survived by children Susan (Gerry) Parker, Lauren (Mike) Carlisle and Kenneth (Gretchen) Hood. Grandchildren: Michelle Parker Coan, William Bartley Parker, Lisa Germany Morgan, Donna Germany Duck and Jessica Germany Seitz. Great grandchildren: Laurel Morgan, Shaddix Morgan, Jaxson Morgan, Anna Grace Coan, Bartley Kate Coan, Maddie Parker, Kingston Parker, Sara Whitten Parker, twins Jackson and Jordan Duck and twins Harper and Remington Seitz.A funeral service will be held at the Center Baptist Church Portico, 2511 County Road 33, LaFayette, AL on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with the Reverend Frank Lyons, Farron Golden, William Bartley Parker and Kenneth Hood officiating. Pallbearers will be family of Mrs. Hood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. There will be no graveside service. The family requests that all in attendance observe CDC Guidelines regarding the use of masks and social distancing. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Center Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.The family would like to thank the staffs at East Alabama Medical Center, Arbor Springs Rehab Service and Bethany House for their excellent care of our mother during her stay with them.Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, AL, is in charge of arrangements.