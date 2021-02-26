Menu
Janice Carol Carr "Jan" Allen
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Janice Carol Carr "Jan" Allen

April 5, 1962 - February 20, 2021

Memorial service for Janice Allen, 58, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801 Pastor Mae Pearl Hall-Clark will officiate.

Mrs. Allen, who passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 5, 1962 in Lee County, Alabama.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two children, Sherrie Carr of Beauregard, AL and Tramorris Bryant of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Taylor Preston, Dominic Bullard and Taytum Preston; three sisters, Cathy Newkirk, Debbie Preston and Mona Preston all of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Reverend Robert (Diane) Preston of Auburn, AL, JD (Michelle) Carr, Jr. of Woodbridge, VA and Henry Carr of Opelika, AL; four aunts, Martha Preston, Dorothy Gibson, Bessie Preston all of Opelika, AL and Mildred Wright of Boston, MA; three uncles, Charlie (Alice) Preston of Columbus, GA, Lorenzo (Linda) Preston of Atlanta, GA and Jimmy (Thurietha) Preston of Montgomery, AL; a devoted friend, Eddie Philpot of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace. Prayers to family.
Margaret Young Brown
February 28, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to hear of Jans' passing. We met years ago when I worked at Sanford and have remained friends through the years. A sweeter person than Jan will be will be hard to find. Until we meet again....."Red"
Angela Debrow-Alexander
February 26, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, I wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the the support and courage need.
February 26, 2021
