Janice Carol Carr "Jan" Allen
April 5, 1962 - February 20, 2021
Memorial service for Janice Allen, 58, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801 Pastor Mae Pearl Hall-Clark will officiate.
Mrs. Allen, who passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 5, 1962 in Lee County, Alabama.
She leaves to cherish her memories: two children, Sherrie Carr of Beauregard, AL and Tramorris Bryant of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Taylor Preston, Dominic Bullard and Taytum Preston; three sisters, Cathy Newkirk, Debbie Preston and Mona Preston all of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Reverend Robert (Diane) Preston of Auburn, AL, JD (Michelle) Carr, Jr. of Woodbridge, VA and Henry Carr of Opelika, AL; four aunts, Martha Preston, Dorothy Gibson, Bessie Preston all of Opelika, AL and Mildred Wright of Boston, MA; three uncles, Charlie (Alice) Preston of Columbus, GA, Lorenzo (Linda) Preston of Atlanta, GA and Jimmy (Thurietha) Preston of Montgomery, AL; a devoted friend, Eddie Philpot of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.