Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Walters Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL
Janice Walters (Gilbert) Davis

Janice Walters (Gilbert) Davis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and His eternal rest on February 23, 2021. She was 84 years old.

She is survived by her three children, Joanna (David) Stockman of Tallassee, AL, Carolynn (Bruce) Hilt of Navarre, FL, Tom (Wendy) Gilbert of Johns Creek, GA, her fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Julian Davis, and by her sister Joan Walters Mathison.

Funeral services were Friday, February 26, 2021, at Corbitt's Funeral Home in Tuskegee. Visitation was at 1:00 PM and the funeral service was at 2:00 PM with the Reverend Doctor John Ed Mathison officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago,IL 60601 or donations can be made online at: act.alz.org.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Corbitts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Corbitts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.