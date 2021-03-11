Janice Ellen StansonDecember 30, 1955 - March 7, 2021Janice Ellen Stanson, 65 of Opelika, AL passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Canterbury Health Care Facility in Phenix City, AL.Ms. Stanson was born December 30, 1955 in Griffin, GA, daughter of Alvin W. Stanson and Lois Adel Sheppard Stanson and then the family moved back to Opelika when she was only a few months old. She loved crocheting, playing the piano and singing. Also, she loved dogs and cats and would adopt them all. Janice was a graduate of Scott Prep School and attended the University of Montevallo and Southern Union. Ms. Stanson operated a home daycare and taught piano lessons and was a substitute teacher in the Opelika School System and Lee County Schools.Graveside services for family and friends will be held Saturday March 13, 2021 at 2:00 CT at Garden Hills Cemetery, Opelika, AL with Rev. Earnestine Campbell officiating.Janice is survived by a sister Linda Smith; Nieces and Nephews: Sandra Smith, Carrie Borum (Matt), Robyn Addison (Dale) and Lee Smith (Tonya); Great nieces and nephews: Allison Lee (Chris), Lindsey Harris, Andrew Harris, Cason Borum, Chandler Borum, Ryland Addison and Ashlyn Addison; Great-Great nieces and nephews: Sarah Rabon, Camden Rabon and Lynex Lee; and numerous cousins, friends and acquaintances. She will be greatly missed.She is preceded in death by her parents, Aunts, Uncles, and some cousins.