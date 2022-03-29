Janice Cooper ThompsonJune 21, 1951 - March 27, 2022Janice Cooper Thompson, born on June 21, 1951 in Lee County, Alabama to Margarett and Warren Cooper. Mrs. Thompson passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A graveside service for Mrs. Thompson will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Garden Hills Cemetery.Mrs. Thompson was proceeded in death by her husband, Billy James Thompson, and her son, Billy James Thompson, Jr..She is survived by children; Chris (Lindsay) Thompson, Doug (Shauna) Watkins, Grace (Rusty) Banks, Karen (Allen) Flournoy, and Carla (Clint) Davis. Grandchildren: Lacey Thompson, Emma Cox, Kalen Thompson, Haley Dixon, Jasmine Wade, Teddi-Ann Irish, Brittany Cabrera, Kallen Grigsby, Chase Davis, and Chandler Davis. Two sisters: Barbara (Harold) Bracknell and Theresa (Allen) Lott. Two brothers; David (Celia) Cooper and Peter Cooper. Stepmother, Dianne Cooper; Aunt, Martha Bentley; along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.