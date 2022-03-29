Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Cooper Thompson
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Janice Cooper Thompson

June 21, 1951 - March 27, 2022

Janice Cooper Thompson, born on June 21, 1951 in Lee County, Alabama to Margarett and Warren Cooper. Mrs. Thompson passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A graveside service for Mrs. Thompson will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Garden Hills Cemetery.

Mrs. Thompson was proceeded in death by her husband, Billy James Thompson, and her son, Billy James Thompson, Jr..

She is survived by children; Chris (Lindsay) Thompson, Doug (Shauna) Watkins, Grace (Rusty) Banks, Karen (Allen) Flournoy, and Carla (Clint) Davis. Grandchildren: Lacey Thompson, Emma Cox, Kalen Thompson, Haley Dixon, Jasmine Wade, Teddi-Ann Irish, Brittany Cabrera, Kallen Grigsby, Chase Davis, and Chandler Davis. Two sisters: Barbara (Harold) Bracknell and Theresa (Allen) Lott. Two brothers; David (Celia) Cooper and Peter Cooper. Stepmother, Dianne Cooper; Aunt, Martha Bentley; along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.