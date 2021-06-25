Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janie Ann Davis
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Janie Ann Davis

January 6, 1942 - June 23, 2021

Janie Ann Davis of Opelika, Alabama was born on January 6, 1942 and passed away at her home on June 23, 2021. She was 79 years old.

She was a member of Milltown Baptist Church and was a member of the American Legion Post 18.

Janie was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Hank Davis; sisters, Barbara and Marie; brothers, David and Eugene.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Morris and Amanda Sheppard (Jeremy); son, Melvin Buchanan (Judy); grandchildren, Johnathon Buchanan (Krystal), Tamara Thompson (Trey), Jason Buchanan, Breanna Miller (Jake), Brandon Hayes, Nathaniel Sheppard (Natalie), Amy Buchanan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, Saturday, June 26, 2021 with Pastor Jeremy Sheppard Officiating.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mandy, Tammy, Melvin and family I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She will greatly be missed. She had such a sweet soul. I am no longer on social media and just found out yesterday. I would have definitely been there for you if I had known sooner! You are all in my prayers! I love you!
Kristy Pulsifer
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results