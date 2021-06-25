Janie Ann DavisJanuary 6, 1942 - June 23, 2021Janie Ann Davis of Opelika, Alabama was born on January 6, 1942 and passed away at her home on June 23, 2021. She was 79 years old.She was a member of Milltown Baptist Church and was a member of the American Legion Post 18.Janie was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Hank Davis; sisters, Barbara and Marie; brothers, David and Eugene.She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Morris and Amanda Sheppard (Jeremy); son, Melvin Buchanan (Judy); grandchildren, Johnathon Buchanan (Krystal), Tamara Thompson (Trey), Jason Buchanan, Breanna Miller (Jake), Brandon Hayes, Nathaniel Sheppard (Natalie), Amy Buchanan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, Saturday, June 26, 2021 with Pastor Jeremy Sheppard Officiating.