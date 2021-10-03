Jeffery Paul Bates



April 14, 1961 - September 26, 2021



Jeffery Paul Bates 60, of Albemarle, NC, formerly of Opelika, AL, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Atrium Health Stanly.



A celebration of life service was held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.



During his work career, Jeffery was a firefighter, police officer, paramedic, and owned Bates AC.



Mr. Bates enjoyed singing gospel music and was a very active member of Full Gospel Mission Church. He traveled to Zimbabwe, Africa to do mission work. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jeffery loved life and was always joking and having a good time.



Mr. Bates is survived by his wife, Tammy Holshouser Bates; mother: Rebecca Bates Manning (Al); brothers: Mike Bates (Deborah) of Tallassee, AL, Craig Bates (Terri) of Murfreesboro, TN; nieces and nephews: Caitlin Bates, Baylee Bates, Johnnie Bates, Hayley Daniels.



He was preceded in death by his father: Harold Richard Bates and sister: Johnnie Ruth Bates.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 3, 2021.