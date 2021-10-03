Jeffery Paul Bates 60, of Albemarle, NC, formerly of Opelika, AL, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Atrium Health Stanly.
A celebration of life service was held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
During his work career, Jeffery was a firefighter, police officer, paramedic, and owned Bates AC.
Mr. Bates enjoyed singing gospel music and was a very active member of Full Gospel Mission Church. He traveled to Zimbabwe, Africa to do mission work. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jeffery loved life and was always joking and having a good time.
Mr. Bates is survived by his wife, Tammy Holshouser Bates; mother: Rebecca Bates Manning (Al); brothers: Mike Bates (Deborah) of Tallassee, AL, Craig Bates (Terri) of Murfreesboro, TN; nieces and nephews: Caitlin Bates, Baylee Bates, Johnnie Bates, Hayley Daniels.
He was preceded in death by his father: Harold Richard Bates and sister: Johnnie Ruth Bates.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 3, 2021.
Jeff was a dear person. My Mama could call on him for anything and often did! My family loved Jeff and his family very much. They were the best neighbors/ friends anyone could ever have. We will remember Jeff as the big hearted man he was. Our love to those of his family we knew and don´t know.
Dana Dorsey Brooks
Friend
January 15, 2022
My deepest sympathies and condolences to Tammy, Beck, Mike
and Craig and family. I remember Jeff the most when he lived in Wingate and we lived in Matthews, NC. A very good cousin and friend
Jane
Miriam Jane Heard Mularz
Family
September 29, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! Our prayers for you and your family.
Donald Huey
Other
September 29, 2021
Sincere condolences to family and friends. A great guy to work with. Always a gentleman and highly respected. Sorry I can't be there for the services.
In my thoughts and prayers.
Alan Glickman
Former Security Manager (SeCom) Carolinas Healthcare.
Alan Glickman
Work
September 28, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences. (Jake's mom)
Bonnie and Charlie Vince
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Jeff when he was a security manager at then Carolinas Healthcare System. He was a super guy and always smiling. May God surround you with his peace during this time. You all are in my prayers.