Jennifer Cherie Sherwood Braswell
Jennifer Cherie Sherwood Braswell

August 3, 1953 - September 27, 2021

Jennifer Cherie Sherwood Braswell went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 27, 2021. She passed away at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika AL.

Jennifer was born on August 3, 1953. She attended college at Georgia College where she met her husband Timothy Braswell at the BCM. She graduated college in May of 1974 and she and Tim were married in July of 1976. She loved teaching, crocheting, her family and her church family. One of her favorite things was greeting everyone with a smile on Sundays at First Baptist Church of Opelika.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her late husband Timothy Braswell, her father and mother Albert and Margaret Sherwood, brother Traywick Kent Braswell, her step-mother Mary Kull Sherwood and her father-in-law Edward Braswell.

She is survived by her son Kent (Paige) Braswell, step-sisters Linda (Jimmy) Fountain and Janet (Doyle) Stewart, her mother-in-law Sara Braswell and several "nieces and nephews" and cousins whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Opelika from 12:30 pm CST until 2:00 pm CST with services to follow. Graveside will be at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika AL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Opelika Building Fund.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Opelika
AL
Oct
2
Service
First Baptist Church of Opelika
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We knew and loved Jennifer and her parents, Margaret and Albert very well. As missionaries from Mikado Baptist in Macon, GA. Margaret often took care of our son, David when we had speaking engagements out of town. Sending our thoughts and prayers for those who will now adjust to life without Jennifer's presence. A lovely and devoted Christian woman. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of one of His saints."
Bettie Rose and Hubert Addleton
October 5, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Jennifer's passing. We sat next to each other for many years in choir at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Macon, GA. Praying for you, her family, asking God to bring comfort where needed.
Patsy
October 5, 2021
So sorry to learn of Jennifer´s passing. We enjoyed the friendship we had with she & Tim while attending Tabernacle Baptist Church. Praying for Kent & other family members.
Gail Rohde
Friend
October 1, 2021
