Jennifer Cherie Sherwood BraswellAugust 3, 1953 - September 27, 2021Jennifer Cherie Sherwood Braswell went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 27, 2021. She passed away at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika AL.Jennifer was born on August 3, 1953. She attended college at Georgia College where she met her husband Timothy Braswell at the BCM. She graduated college in May of 1974 and she and Tim were married in July of 1976. She loved teaching, crocheting, her family and her church family. One of her favorite things was greeting everyone with a smile on Sundays at First Baptist Church of Opelika.Jennifer is preceded in death by her late husband Timothy Braswell, her father and mother Albert and Margaret Sherwood, brother Traywick Kent Braswell, her step-mother Mary Kull Sherwood and her father-in-law Edward Braswell.She is survived by her son Kent (Paige) Braswell, step-sisters Linda (Jimmy) Fountain and Janet (Doyle) Stewart, her mother-in-law Sara Braswell and several "nieces and nephews" and cousins whom she loved dearly.Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Opelika from 12:30 pm CST until 2:00 pm CST with services to follow. Graveside will be at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika AL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Opelika Building Fund.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.