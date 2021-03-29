Jeremiah Johnston



July 11, 1929 - March 23, 2021



Jeremiah Johnston transitioned from earth to eternity on March 23, 2021. In the heavens, he joins Margaret, his wife of 69 years.



As the Johnston Family Patriarch, Jeremiah chronicled family history through sharing stories, photographs, and writings. Jeremiah was a proud Army veteran. We are grateful to have the written and oral family history as the foundation of our family legacy.



Jeremiah was born in Opelika, Alabama on July 11, 1929 and survived by his children: Jerome (Dexie) Johnston, Auburn, Alabama; Debra (Reggie) Johnston-Malden, Milton, MA; Kevin Morrissey (Kim) Lynn, MA; Debra Morrissey, Atlanta Georgia; Karen (Michael) Lewis: Bethesda, MD. Jeremiah leaves 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and family friends.



Lopes Funeral Home



Mattapan, MA



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 29, 2021.