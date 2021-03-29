Menu
Jeremiah Jerry Johnston
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA
Jeremiah Johnston

July 11, 1929 - March 23, 2021

Jeremiah Johnston transitioned from earth to eternity on March 23, 2021. In the heavens, he joins Margaret, his wife of 69 years.

As the Johnston Family Patriarch, Jeremiah chronicled family history through sharing stories, photographs, and writings. Jeremiah was a proud Army veteran. We are grateful to have the written and oral family history as the foundation of our family legacy.

Jeremiah was born in Opelika, Alabama on July 11, 1929 and survived by his children: Jerome (Dexie) Johnston, Auburn, Alabama; Debra (Reggie) Johnston-Malden, Milton, MA; Kevin Morrissey (Kim) Lynn, MA; Debra Morrissey, Atlanta Georgia; Karen (Michael) Lewis: Bethesda, MD. Jeremiah leaves 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Lopes Funeral Home

Mattapan, MA
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
George Lopes Funeral Home
I worked with Mr. Jerry when he worked at the Opelika-Auburn News paper. He was such a wonderful person! I know he will be missed by all. My prayers for his family!!
Dina LiDestri
March 30, 2021
