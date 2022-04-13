Jerry "Cisco" King
October 2, 1950 - April 9, 2022
Jerry "Cisco" King passed away on April 9, 2022 at the age of 71. Cisco is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie Parrish King. He is also survived by his son Rodney (Mary Ann) and two grandsons that were the love of his life, Beau and Joseph King; and his sisters Betty Duke and Frances Campbell (Tommy), sister-in-law Linda Hayes (Randy), and many extended family members.
Cisco was born in Sylacauga, AL, graduated from B.B. Comer School and got his BS degree from Auburn University. He worked at Avondale Mills in Sylacauga. He retired from Briggs and Stratton in Auburn. He then continued to work part time for Southern Union State Community College in Opelika. He served as a faithful usher at Church of the Highlands for over 19 years. After Cisco retired, he spent his time traveling with Debbie to all of his grandsons sporting events and school programs. He never missed an opportunity to be with them.
The family would like to thank friends, family and neighbors for helping to take care of Cisco with any need that arose. The family would also like to thank Compassus Hospice, Bethany House and all other health care workers for the love and compassion they gave to Cisco.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 15th at 11:00 A.M. at Church of the Highlands Auburn East Campus, 2001 E. Samford Avenue. The family will greet friends after the service at a tailgate experience on the lawn. Cisco loved God, Family and Auburn. Everyone is encouraged to wear Auburn colors. It was Cisco's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to "99 For the 1 Ministries Inc.". Please go to https://gofund.me/f139f05e
to donate and learn more about the ministry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 13, 2022.