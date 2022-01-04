It made me sad to hear about Jerry's passing . We played Jr. College basketball together and traveling Slow-Pitch Softball also. Jerry was an incredible athlete . As a matter of fact I've told countless people through the years that he was the best athlete I ever played with . He was also a pleasure to be around because he had such a positive attitude and kind disposition . My prayers and condolences go out to his family .

Steve Kerley January 7, 2022