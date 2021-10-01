Jesse Eugene "Pete" Gunn
April 8, 1946 - September 27, 2021
Graveside service for Jesse Gunn, 75, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jonathon Benton will officiate.
Mr. Gunn, who passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born April 8, 1946, in Chambers County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife of fifty-four years, Mildred Gunn of Opelika, AL; three children, Yolonda Gunn of Opelika, AL, Bridgett (Lawrence) Martin of Snellville, GA and Earnest Gunn (Nadja) of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Jeremy Kaleb Jackson of Seale, AL, Angelique Martin of Dallas, TX, Christion Robinson of Opelika, AL, Briana Beavers of Valdosta, GA, Lawrence "Alex" Martin IV, and Jessica Martin both of Snellville, GA; one brother, Stanley Peters of Opelika, AL; one sister, Terri Peters (Henry Igori) of Opelika, AL; a brother-in-law, Gregory (Bridget) Jackson of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Rita (Darryl) Johnson of Opelika, AL and Beverly (Townes) Douglas of Alabaster, AL; one aunt, Malinda Blakely of Chattanooga, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.