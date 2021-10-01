Menu
Jesse Eugene "Pete" Gunn
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Jesse Eugene "Pete" Gunn

April 8, 1946 - September 27, 2021

Graveside service for Jesse Gunn, 75, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jonathon Benton will officiate.

Mr. Gunn, who passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born April 8, 1946, in Chambers County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife of fifty-four years, Mildred Gunn of Opelika, AL; three children, Yolonda Gunn of Opelika, AL, Bridgett (Lawrence) Martin of Snellville, GA and Earnest Gunn (Nadja) of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Jeremy Kaleb Jackson of Seale, AL, Angelique Martin of Dallas, TX, Christion Robinson of Opelika, AL, Briana Beavers of Valdosta, GA, Lawrence "Alex" Martin IV, and Jessica Martin both of Snellville, GA; one brother, Stanley Peters of Opelika, AL; one sister, Terri Peters (Henry Igori) of Opelika, AL; a brother-in-law, Gregory (Bridget) Jackson of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Rita (Darryl) Johnson of Opelika, AL and Beverly (Townes) Douglas of Alabaster, AL; one aunt, Malinda Blakely of Chattanooga, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
