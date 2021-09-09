Pastor Jesse J. Taylor
April 29, 1934 - August 23, 2021
Pastor Jesse J. Taylor, 87, of Oxnard, CA (formerly of Camp Hill) died Monday, August 23, 2021 at Community Memorial Hospital, Ventura, CA. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at New Canaan Cemetery, Camp Hill at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Justin Freeman officiating.
Pastor Taylor lived a fulfilling life. He answered the call to preach when he was 16 years young. Pastor Taylor preached his first sermon at New Canaan Baptist Church, his membership church.
Pastor Taylor attended grade school at New Canaan Elementary School, high school at Chambers County Training School, LaFayette and then enlisted into the United States Air Force. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked and retired from the Social Security Administration Office.
Pastor Taylor met and married the love of his life, the late Lura Dell Taylor whom he affectionately called "Baby Doll", on May 5, 1958. Following their union, they relocated to Oxnard, CA on November 8, 1958. Together, Pastor & Mrs. Taylor founded the New Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, Oxnard, CA in 1963. They traveled the coast of California and abroad teaching and preaching the love of Jesus Christ. Pastor and Mrs. Taylor were married fifty-nine years.
Pastor Taylor is survived by two sisters: Vienna Copeland, Los Angeles, CA and Dorothy Murray, Columbus, GA; three brothers: Leroy (Belinda) Taylor, LaFayette, Samuel Taylor, Oxnard, CA, and Godfrey Taylor, Las Vegas, NV; four sisters-in-law: Christine Taylor, Valley, Ethel David, Auburn, Beatrice (James) Adams, Oxnard, CA and Annie L. Tinsley, Camp Hill; two brothers-in-law: Roy (Gloria) Tinsley, Camp Hill, and Ben Dumas, Auburn, numerous nieces and nephews, his church family, community and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 9, 2021.