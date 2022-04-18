Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmy Lewis "Blue" Grady
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 18 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Jimmy Lewis "Blue" Grady

May 10, 1962 - April 4, 2022

Funeral service for Jimmy Grady, 59, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment with honors at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Pastor Michael Ferguson will officiate. (Facial covering is required).

Mr. Grady, who passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at his home in Ft. Walton Beach, FL, was born May 10, 1962 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: his siblings, Frankie Mae Ross of Detroit, MI, Arthur Charles Bolden of Atlanta, GA, Willie Gene Grady of Opelika, AL, Robert Lindsey (Dorothea) Grady of Stone Mountain, GA and Rebecca Ann Grady of Detroit, MI; a sister-in-law, Rosie Bolden of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Martha Beasley; one uncle, Charlie (Mary) Grady; a devoted cousin, Gertrude Grady; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Apr
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.