Jimmy Lewis "Blue" Grady
May 10, 1962 - April 4, 2022
Funeral service for Jimmy Grady, 59, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment with honors at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Pastor Michael Ferguson will officiate. (Facial covering is required).
Mr. Grady, who passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at his home in Ft. Walton Beach, FL, was born May 10, 1962 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: his siblings, Frankie Mae Ross of Detroit, MI, Arthur Charles Bolden of Atlanta, GA, Willie Gene Grady of Opelika, AL, Robert Lindsey (Dorothea) Grady of Stone Mountain, GA and Rebecca Ann Grady of Detroit, MI; a sister-in-law, Rosie Bolden of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Martha Beasley; one uncle, Charlie (Mary) Grady; a devoted cousin, Gertrude Grady; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 18, 2022.