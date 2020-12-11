Menu
Jivon Sinseir Hagan
2003 - 2020
BORN
2003
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Jivon Sinseir Hagan

December 9, 2003 - December 4, 2020

Graveside service for Jivon Hagan, 16, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (CST), Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL 36804, (Maryn Community) Reverend Daniel Wilborn III will officiate.

Jivon Hagan, who passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 9, 2003 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Public viewing will be Friday, December 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Survivors include: mother, Annika Reece of Auburn, AL; brother, Nasir Hagan of Auburn, AL; grandmother, Carolyn Reece of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Tracy Reece of Batavia, NY, Kimberly Reece of Lanham, MD and Jasmine Hagan of Greenville, SC; two great-uncles, Willie James Reese of Bronx, NY and Willie Farrow Reese of Opelika, AL; one great-aunt, Brenda (David) Ashby of East Orange, NJ; three devoted cousins, Primemister Reece of Roanoke, VA, Wisdom Golphin of Lanham, MD and Robin Covington Gomez of East Orange, NJ; a host of other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Dec
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Jivon´s transition. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that the Holy Spirit will give you peace that passes all understanding and comfort you in this difficult time. Se
Helen Michelle Clark
December 11, 2020
Sending my deepest and heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Giving strength, prayer, love and light during your grieving period. May heaven be spacious for this angel
Myisha Scott
December 11, 2020
