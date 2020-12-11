Jivon Sinseir Hagan
December 9, 2003 - December 4, 2020
Graveside service for Jivon Hagan, 16, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (CST), Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL 36804, (Maryn Community) Reverend Daniel Wilborn III will officiate.
Jivon Hagan, who passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 9, 2003 in Norfolk, Virginia.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Survivors include: mother, Annika Reece of Auburn, AL; brother, Nasir Hagan of Auburn, AL; grandmother, Carolyn Reece of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Tracy Reece of Batavia, NY, Kimberly Reece of Lanham, MD and Jasmine Hagan of Greenville, SC; two great-uncles, Willie James Reese of Bronx, NY and Willie Farrow Reese of Opelika, AL; one great-aunt, Brenda (David) Ashby of East Orange, NJ; three devoted cousins, Primemister Reece of Roanoke, VA, Wisdom Golphin of Lanham, MD and Robin Covington Gomez of East Orange, NJ; a host of other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 11, 2020.