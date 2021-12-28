Menu
Jo Ann McCullough
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home
610 S 8Th Ave
Lanett, AL
Jo Ann McCullough

January 9, 1939 - December 26, 2021

Jo Ann McCullough passed away peacefully December 26, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born January 9th, 1939 in Tallassee, AL. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loved by all who had the good fortune to meet her. She loved life to the fullest but her favorite past time was spoiling her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her son, Mike McCullough and great granddaughter, Lillian Everly Daniels. She is survived by her son, Douglas McCullough (Tracy); daughter in law, Tammy McCullough; granddaughters, Tiffany Toland (Mikey) and Emily McCullough; great grandsons, Caiden Toland and Camden Toland; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 28, 2021.
