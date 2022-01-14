Menu
Jo Ann Wilson Smith
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Jo Ann Wilson Smith

August 27, 1957 - January 10, 2022

Graveside service for Jo Ann Smith, 64, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2259 County Road 290, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Rodney Jones will officiate.

Mrs. Smith, who passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born August 27, 1957, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Jquatte (Melvin) Thomas of Opelika, AL and Margie Wilson of Auburn, AL; six grandchildren, Joseph Wilson, Keonta Sankey both of Auburn, AL, Quardedric Wilson, Shun-Derica Wilson, Mardrecia Wilson and D'Coriaous Wilson all of Opelika, AL; one sister, Ann Gullatte of Auburn, AL; one brother, Michael Gullatte of Auburn, AL; one brother-in-law, Willie B. Floyd of Opelika, AL; three nieces, Betty (Benjamin) Williams, Carolyn Floyd (Sonya Graves) both of Opelika, AL and Taka Wilson of Rocksville, MD; one nephew, Johnny B. Floyd of Opelika, AL; a special friend, John Todd; devoted friend, Barbara Crawford; a host of great grandchildren, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Jan
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
2259 County Road 290, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will truly miss you aunt Joann. I love you
Bettye Thomas
January 19, 2022
rest easy Ms jo ann
Tyree Henderson
January 14, 2022
