Jo Ann Wilson Smith
August 27, 1957 - January 10, 2022
Graveside service for Jo Ann Smith, 64, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2259 County Road 290, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Rodney Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Smith, who passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born August 27, 1957, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Jquatte (Melvin) Thomas of Opelika, AL and Margie Wilson of Auburn, AL; six grandchildren, Joseph Wilson, Keonta Sankey both of Auburn, AL, Quardedric Wilson, Shun-Derica Wilson, Mardrecia Wilson and D'Coriaous Wilson all of Opelika, AL; one sister, Ann Gullatte of Auburn, AL; one brother, Michael Gullatte of Auburn, AL; one brother-in-law, Willie B. Floyd of Opelika, AL; three nieces, Betty (Benjamin) Williams, Carolyn Floyd (Sonya Graves) both of Opelika, AL and Taka Wilson of Rocksville, MD; one nephew, Johnny B. Floyd of Opelika, AL; a special friend, John Todd; devoted friend, Barbara Crawford; a host of great grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 14, 2022.