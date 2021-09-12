Joe Jordan
January 29, 1944 - September 8, 2021
Dr. Joe Warren Jordan, age 77, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home in Alex City. He is survived by daughters Brooke Jordan Stuart, Maggie Jordan Chesser, and her husband Jon. "Pop" was a treasured grandfather of Eliza Taylor Stuart, Brown Jones Chesser, James Gould Stuart, and Stella Sue Chesser. Dr. Joe is survived by his caring brothers, sisters, and their spouses: Rod and Linda Jordan, Tedo and Jim McKemie, Carol and Danny Champion, and Mike Jordan. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Beth Taylor Jordan and his son-in-law, Matthew Stuart.
After graduating from Jacksonville State University, he met "Miss Beth" while teaching and coaching at Bremen High School. The pair went on to receive their Master's degrees at Auburn University. Dr. Joe then attended Life Chiropractic College and returned to Alex City in 1979.
Dr. Joe owned The Chiropractic Clinic for 40 years. He took pride in his relationships with each individual patient. Brooke and Maggie fondly remember family trips on Christmas Day to visit Pop's patients who were home bound and less fortunate.
Dr. Joe had a passion for Auburn football, hunting and fishing, off-color jokes and strong libations. He will be missed by his family and many friends as well as his beloved church community at First Presbyterian.
Visitation will be held at The First Presbyterian Church, 371 Jefferson Street in Alexander City on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following. All attendees are asked to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the The First Presbyterian Church.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com
.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 12, 2021.